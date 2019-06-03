Oral arguments set for Tuesday in Mike Hubbard’s ethics case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Supreme Court will hear arguments Tuesday on the 2016 conviction of former House Speaker Mike Hubbard, one of the highest-profile ethics cases to date.
A Lee County jury found Hubbard guilty on 12 of 23 counts for using his position of power to solicit investments for his personal business and consulting work from company executives and lobbyists.
In August 2018, the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed 11 of the 12 counts against Hubbard.
Hubbard's defense petitioned the Supreme Court, asking for an acquittal or a new trial.
“This case is about whether the prosecution proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Hubbard ‘intentionally’ violated the specific statutory sections and subsections under which he is charged," the petition stated.
The court’s decision in this case will set precedent, impacting lawmakers, state employees and businesses. Given the weight of the order and opinion, it’s unclear when the ruling will be handed down.
The oral argument is set for 10 a.m. The state and defense are expected to have 20 minutes to make their cases, then time for a rebuttal. The hearing will likely last an hour.
