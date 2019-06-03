Sex assault suspect arrested in Auburn car burglary cases

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - An 18-year-old Notasulga man has been arrested and charged with multiple crimes, according to the Auburn Police Department.
Jacoreyious Tyreck Walker was arrested Saturday and charged with four counts of breaking and entering an automobile, first-degree theft of property, two counts of third-degree theft of property, fourth-degree theft of property, and second-degree possession of marijuana.
Investigators made a traffic stop of a suspicious vehicle and arrested Walker after several cars were targeted in the Longleaf Drive and Wire Road areas of Auburn.
Inside Walker’s vehicle was evidence from several thefts. A search of the man’s home saw the recovery of several guns, one of which had been stolen on May 30.
Walker was taken to the Lee County Jail where bond was set at $22,000.
At the time of his arrest, Auburn police say Walker was out of jail on bond for a charge of sexual assault in Tallapoosa County. More charges, as well as a revocation of Walker’s bond, is expected.
The case remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.