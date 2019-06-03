Photos show possible suspect in April homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than a month has passed since the discovery of a man’s body inside his Montgomery home.
Now, Montgomery police are hoping you may be able to identify a suspect believed to have been the last person to see Marcus Martin alive.
A homicide investigation was opened after Martin, 30. was found shot to death inside his Woodbridge Drive home on April 30.
Now, MPD tells Central Alabama CrimeStoppers a possible suspect has been discovered on security video.
If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect, please immediately call police or CrimeStoppers 24-hours a day at 215-STOP or at www.215STOP.com.
Tips that lead to an arrest could earn you a cash reward, and you can remain anonymous.
