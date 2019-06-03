Photos show possible suspect in April homicide

Do you recognize this man? He's believed to be the last person to see Marcus Martin alive before his April 30 shooting death. (Source: CrimeStoppers)
By WSFA Staff | June 3, 2019 at 9:44 AM CDT - Updated June 3 at 10:07 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than a month has passed since the discovery of a man’s body inside his Montgomery home.

Now, Montgomery police are hoping you may be able to identify a suspect believed to have been the last person to see Marcus Martin alive.

A homicide investigation was opened after Martin, 30. was found shot to death inside his Woodbridge Drive home on April 30.

Now, MPD tells Central Alabama CrimeStoppers a possible suspect has been discovered on security video.

If you have any information regarding the identity of this suspect, please immediately call police or CrimeStoppers 24-hours a day at 215-STOP or at www.215STOP.com.

Tips that lead to an arrest could earn you a cash reward, and you can remain anonymous.

