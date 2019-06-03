Warm sunshine today; rain returns late week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Almost 3 weeks: that’s how long it’s been since we’ve seen rain for parts of central and south Alabama. We desperately need to see some showers, but it doesn’t look like the early workweek will provide much if any wet weather for our part of the state; thankfully, we could see the return of rain in just a few short days!
Today we are starting our morning off on a comfortable and seasonable note... temps have dipped into the mid/upper 60s for the cooler spots, while a few cities and towns have remained in the low 70s. Overall, some slightly drier air has settled in thanks to a bit of a northerly breeze, so that will allow us to warm up this afternoon, but it won’t be super muggy.
Both Monday and Tuesday both feature more of the same sunshine we’ve dealt with for weeks now. Highs will climb into the 90s under abundant sunshine for the next few days.
High pressure has been responsible for keeping our quiet and dry; this will remain centralized over the area for now, but by Wednesday ridging begins to break down and slide eastward, allowing for a bit a of change in our overall weather pattern.
Rain and thunderstorm chances will start to increase on Wednesday afternoon and become more likely as the upper low continues eastward...
Meanwhile, the National Hurricane Center expects an unorganized cluster of storms with no real define circulation at this time to continue to move into the Bay of Campeche and then progresses off towards the eastern coast of Mexico. Tropical moisture from this disturbance will also aid in the increase of humidity and shower/thunderstorm development at the end of the week.
With areas of Alabama under a drought, rain is needed. Some late-week storms could be strong, so with cautious optimism we’ll welcome the rain but keep an eye on the forecast.
