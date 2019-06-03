Woman found dead inside RV at south Alabama lake

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Covington County investigators have opened a death investigation after a woman was found dead Sunday.
The sheriff’s department received a call around 3 p.m. about a woman being found dead inside her RV at a boat ramp at Gantt Lake.
Detectives have interviewed less than 10 people associated with the woman and all have been “cooperative,” according to Covington County Sheriff Chief Deputy Todd Grimes.
Grimes said they should be able to release the woman’s identity Monday but will likely not have autopsy results back for several days.
We do know the woman drove up from Florida to join friends for a stay at the lake.
