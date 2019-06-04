Ala. FFA state convention brings thousands of students to Montgomery

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The 91st annual Alabama Future Farmers of America State Convention kicks off Tuesday morning at the Renaissance Convention Center downtown Montgomery.
Future Farmers of America calls itself the premier youth organization preparing members for leadership and careers in the science, business and technology of agriculture.
Students at the convention will attend sessions and workshops designed to prepare them for a future in agriculture. FFA leaders say agriculture is Alabama’s number one commodity and export for the state. And it brings in a lot of revenue and business to Alabama.
Students will also compete to earn awards in 80 different competition areas.
"Future Farmers of America" was founded by a group of young farmers in 1928. Their mission was to prepare future generations for the challenges of feeding a growing population.
The Alabama FFA State Convention runs through Friday. For more information about the state organization, check out https://www.alabamaffa.org/
For information about the National FFA group, log on to https://www.ffa.org/
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.