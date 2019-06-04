Auburn heading to Chapel Hill for Super Regional

ATLANTA, Ala. (WSFA) - Auburn is Super Regional bound for the second straight year after defeating Georgia Tech Sunday night.
Auburn’s baseball team will head to Chapel Hill to take on the North Carolina Tar Hills. UNC, like Auburn, swept through their regional, beating Tennessee in the regional final Sunday.
Bailey Horn pitched six shutout innings and Steven Williams drove in two runs as Auburn beat GT 4-1 in the Atlanta regional of the NCAA Tournament. Horn (4-0) allowed just two hits and one walk with four strikeouts for the second-seeded Tigers (36-35).
Auburn managed seven hits, but stranded eight baserunners against the No. 1 seed Yellow Jackets (43-19).
Williams doubled to drive in two runs in a three-run sixth for the Tigers. Cody Greenhill struck out four over the last three innings for his 11th save.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.