Authorities searching for 2 suspects wanted for theft and fraud
The two suspects who are wanted for theft and credit card fraud. (Source: Central Alabama Crimestoppers)
By WSFA Staff | June 4, 2019 at 12:46 PM CDT - Updated June 4 at 12:46 PM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying two suspects wanted for theft and credit card fraud.

Investigators advise one male and one female suspect stole a wallet containing cash, credit cards and ID cards from the victim at a grocery store in the 1600 block of Perry Hill Road.

The suspects reportedly went to different stores around Montgomery attempting to make expensive purchases with the stolen credit cards.

They were last seen driving a black Hyundai Tuscon with a “KEYES” dealer tag.

The actual car the suspects were last seen driving away in. (Source: Central Alabama Crimestoppers)

If you have any information regarding the identity of these suspects, immediately call the police or Crimestoppers using the 24-hour tip line at 215-STOP (7867), or you can give information online at www.215STOP.com.

Your tip may lead to a cash reward.

