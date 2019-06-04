BBB: Tips on hiring the right movers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - For a lot of families, summer time is moving time. It can be stressful and expensive and the last thing you want to have to deal with is a shady moving company.
“When it goes wrong, it goes real wrong,” said David Smitherman with the Better Business Bureau.
You’ve probably seen the moving trucks in your neighborhood. Summer is the busiest time for movers especially with so many military families coming and going in the River Region. But before you let someone pack up all of your prized possessions, there are some things you should know.
"If you call a mover and they give you a price to move you and they’ve never been to your house or looked at your stuff, they have no idea how many cartons of books you may have, that is a mover to avoid,” Smitherman said.
Consumer experts say legitimate moving companies will check your home from top to bottom before quoting you a price. If you’re searching for moving companies online make sure they have a physical address and a phone number and not just an email address. You also need to check their insurance policy.
Smitherman said most companies insure your goods for around 60 cents per pound. If your 20-pound big screen TV comes crashing down, that’s not going to cover it. So, you may want to ask about additional insurance. It’s also really important to know who is really moving all your stuff.
“Be aware of broker movers," he said. "They are not moving your stuff, they are brokering the service of others. You may make an agreement with that person, but you don’t know who’s coming to get your things.”
Another red flag is when a company asks for a very large deposit or to be paid in full. If you have questions about a specific company, you can check out reviews on the Better Business Bureau website. In Alabama, every moving company also has to be registered with the Public Service Commission, and you can check on that too.
