Beauregard High principal retiring after 48 years at the school

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WTVM) - Beauregard High School’s principal is retiring after 48 years at the school.
In addition to leading the school and the community through tragedy of the March 3 tornadoes, Richard Brown jumpstarted major renovation and development projects at Beauregard High, such as a new gym and football facilities.
Brown also led the school to become the first in Lee County to be SACS accredited back in 1980.
"I'm going to stay busy to try and make things better. It's been a great experience. I've loved it and it's tough to give up,’ said Brown.
Brown was honored as Alabama’s Principal of the Year in 2006. He said he plans to travel a lot after retirement. Brown’s last day will be July 31.
