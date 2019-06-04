Biscuits rising above Southern League competition

This Montgomery Biscuits team touts a talented roster under new manager, and former big leaguer, Morgan Ensberg and it’s the power behind their successful season and past seasons. They’ve already seen the No. 3 prospect in the Tampa Bay Rays organization in McKay get called up. Sánchez is the No. 4 prospect and Fox the No. 10. Josh Lowe is the No. 15 prospect and his brother, Nate, is the No. 8 prospect and moved through Montgomery last season on his way to Triple-A.