Biscuits rising above Southern League competition

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Biscuits are dominating in the Year of the Bacon. As we sit two weeks out from the Southern League All-Star Game, the Butter and Blue tout an impressive 33-23 record and sit atop the Southern League North Division.
Last month the Biscuits recorded a 15-14 record, tied with two other teams for the third-best mark in the Southern League. They won three series, lost two, and split the final series of the month with the Birmingham Barons. The team entered Monday with a 10-10 division record before defeating the Tennessee Smokies 5-3 at Riverwalk Stadium.
In May, the Butter and Blue scored an average of 3.7 runs per contest while allowing just 3.2 runs per game. Despite slipping to a 3-7 mark in their last 10 games of the month, they were still able to hang into a tie for first place in the north with the Jackson Generals, before taking over first place solely with the win over Tennessee.
Through June 3, it’s been pitching that’s led the Biscuits - both as a staff and individually.
Initially led by 2017 first round draft pick Brendan McKay, who was promoted to Triple-A Duhram a few weeks ago, the Biscuits pitching staff led the Southern League in a number of categories.
They allowed the least number of runs (153), least number of earned runs (164), issued the fewest number of walks (167) and led the Southern League with a 3.11 staff ERA through June 3.
The staff’s eight total shutouts rank third in the Southern League and 17 games saved before Monday ranked third as well. Their staff 1.24 WHIP ranked fourth and they allowed the second fewest home runs at just 28.
Before the southpaw McKay went up to Duhram, he’d tossed 20.1 consecutive scoreless innings on his way out and went 3-0 on the mound. Currently, Sam McWIlliams logs the best ERA for the Biscuits at 2.64, closely followed by Kenny Rosenberg’s 2.68 mark. McWilliams and Rosenberg sat ninth and 10th respectively among all Southern League pitchers entering Monday.
Josh Fleming leads the team with five wins and was tied for second among all Southern League pitchers.
At the dish, Biscuits rising star Jesús Sánchez shines. His .304 batting average before Monday night’s game was good enough for fourth among Southern League hitters and his 55 hits were the third most. His 40 RBIs led the league, and still do after that game.
In the power category, it’s Josh Lowe adding the beef. His nine home runs lead the team and tie him for fifth in the Southern League.
The Bahamian Blur Lucius Fox picks 'em up and puts 'em down. His four triples lead Montgomery and his 18 stolen bases lead the Southern League.
This Montgomery Biscuits team touts a talented roster under new manager, and former big leaguer, Morgan Ensberg and it’s the power behind their successful season and past seasons. They’ve already seen the No. 3 prospect in the Tampa Bay Rays organization in McKay get called up. Sánchez is the No. 4 prospect and Fox the No. 10. Josh Lowe is the No. 15 prospect and his brother, Nate, is the No. 8 prospect and moved through Montgomery last season on his way to Triple-A.
If the Biscuits can hold on to their first place position, by the all-star game two weeks from Tuesday, they would clinch their fifth straight postseason appearance.
