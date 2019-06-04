Change is coming!

Our pattern begins to evolve starting tomorrow. Isolated showers and storms will return to the forecast Wednesday, helping knock highs down to the lower 90s. Rain chances really ramp up Thursday, Friday and into the weekend as tropical moisture streams into Alabama. Highs by the end of the week will stay in the 80s, which will stick around through the weekend too. We need rain, and this is the kind of pattern that will help ease some of the drought issues to at least some extent.