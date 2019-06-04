City of Enterprise files motion, complaint against pet facility

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - The business at the center of an animal abuse investigation in Enterprise is now temporarily closed.
Enterprise’s City Communications Director Jason Wright confirmed the city filed a complaint and motion for a temporary restraining order for the immediate and temporary closure of Kountry Kennel Doggie Boarding and Daycare. A judge granted that request.
This comes after the owner, Donna Lindgren, was arrested and charged with animal cruelty in May. Police began investigating after a pet owner filed a formal complaint. The pet owner says Lindgren cared for her two dogs and shortly after the dogs were picked up one died.
Police executed a search warrant to look into those claims. Lindgren was charged after an emaciated German Shepard was removed from the facility. An affidavit included in the motion from a sergeant who went to the facility described conditions as unsanitary, that one or more dogs needed medical attention, and he believes the conditions at the location serve as a breeding ground for disease and cause an adverse effect to the health and cleanliness to the public and the public’s animals.
The dog death investigation is still ongoing. A judge said the owner is also restricted from directly or indirectly soliciting or accepting animals for any purposes - beyond boarding.
Lindgren is expected in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.
