City of Enterprise files motion, complaint against pet facility

Police executed a search warrant to look into those claims. Lindgren was charged after an emaciated German Shepard was removed from the facility. An affidavit included in the motion from a sergeant who went to the facility described conditions as unsanitary, that one or more dogs needed medical attention, and he believes the conditions at the location serve as a breeding ground for disease and cause an adverse effect to the health and cleanliness to the public and the public’s animals.