Day 2 roundup of MLB Draft

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Second day of the MLB Draft had several guys representing the state of Alabama come off the board.
In the 5th round at pick 149, Auburn shortstop Will Holland was picked up by the Minnesota Twins. As the Tigers prepare for Super Regionals, Holland is hitting .248 with 30 RBIs and 9 home runs. Last year, in his sophomore campaign he had a batting average of .313, 12 home runs and 52 RBIs.
Over the last month in the postseason he has continued to shine at the dish. He has put up a .416 batting average and will now try to help his team secure a trip to Omaha for the first time since 1997.
He was also the first Auburn Tiger taken off the board.
Pitcher Graham Ashcraft from UAB was taken in the 6th round at pick 174 by the Cincinnati Reds. Also in the 6th round, a catcher from Mobile Christian School. Ethan Hearn was scooped up at pick 192 by the Chicago Cubs.
The next Auburn Tiger off the board was former St. James star and Auburn pitcher Davis Daniel who went in the 7th round at 211 to the Los Angeles Angels.
The Montgomery native is no stranger to the draft. This is now his third time getting drafted. Last year he was an 11th-round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers and out of high school he was selected in the 34th round. Daniel only tossed two frames of one game as a junior before he had to have Tommy John Surgery.
He finished his sophomore season with a 4.86 ERA, 70 strikeouts, with 10 starts in 19 appearances.
