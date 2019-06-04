District 74 Candidate Profile: Tobias Grant

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tobias Grant is one of six Republican candidates running for the Alabama District 74 seat. It was left open following Rep. Dimitri Polizos’ death in March.
Grant grew up in Montgomery. The retired United States Army officer now wants to serve District 74.
“What does Montgomery want to be? What’s the soul of Montgomery? And there’s kind of a struggle for that going on right now,” he said.
Grant believes his military experience will help him move Montgomery forward.
“I have unique resources, reasonably intelligent, I’ve got an outside world view in the sense I’ve been around the world. I’ve seen people deal with these same kind of issues worldwide,” he said.
His plan for a better Montgomery starts with education.
He says his concern “is that seems to be a lot of overhead administrative costs relative to inline teachers and immediate support staff for the students. Obviously facilities is an issue.”
To find success, Grants says Montgomery has to come together with a common sense of community. He adds, “It comes down to a common buy-in and what our principles are and what we want to pass on to our children.”
Grant has three daughters. He works as a translator for the VA. He speaks Spanish, Portuguese, and Italian.
