Enterprise among 25 ‘Main Street Alabama cities’

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - South Alabama’s Enterprise is now a Main Street Alabama city. The designation comes after a rigorous five-month application process.
The so-called City of Progress proved that it could benefit from the Main Street Alabama approach of revitalizing downtown and traditional commercial districts. Now, the city will start getting resources to do just that.
According to Mary Helmer, State Coordinator for the program, Main Street Alabama will provide Enterprise with intensive board development, goal setting, work planning, market study with implementable economic development strategies, targeted technical assistance, and quarterly training related to downtown development.
All this will result in what the city hopes is a larger focus on people, jobs and dollars.
Enterprise Tourism Director Tammy Doerer said the accomplishment will mean big things for the downtown area.
“Downtown is the heart of the city, so if the heart is healthy, good economic health will spread to the entire community,” she said. "We believe Main Street Alabama can energize the revitalization effort and help us build a strong economic base that leverages our local assets, such as our historical heritage and our downtown charm, to advance us to the next level of progress and beyond.”
The non-profit Main Street Alabama organization called Enterprise a “town with a huge heart” and said it was impressed with some of the city’s quirks.
That includes it’s century-old Boll Weevil Monument, it’s Guinness Book of World Record title for hosting the world’s smallest St. Patrick’s Day Parade, and being one of the largest peanut-producing areas in the country.
Enterprise joins 25 other cities in the Main Street Alabama program.
Other cities with the designation include
- Alexander City
- Birmingham
- Dothan
- Elba
- Eufaula
- Monroeville
- Opelika
- Wetumpka
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.