Lee County Courthouse gets a facelift, remodels back to match front

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Courthouse has gotten a facelift.
Many people already easily recognize the old-fashioned design of the front of the courthouse, but now the back has remodeled to match.
The major expansion took more than $9 million, but officials say it was worth every penny.
“It’s exciting that our building really matches downtown buildings, it’s beautiful and historic and it has really become a gateway into the downtown, so a lot of people come through avenue B to get here, so now they get to see not just the backside of the courthouse but a beautiful, what I call a beautiful second front side to the courthouse,” said Pam Powers-Smith.
Opelika has three historic districts and recently passed regulations to help protect the houses there, many of which now match both sides of the courthouse
The courthouse’s new back was officially opened with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
