Man accused of attacking 2 people with sword in Alabaster

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - A Florida man has been arrested by Alabaster police on rape, sodomy and other charges.
Leland Crowell Arwine, 36, of Panama City Beach is charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, first-degree theft of property, first-degree attempted rape, and two counts of first-degree domestic violence.
Saturday, the Alabaster Police Department responded to a report of an assault on Kensington Lane.
Arwine allegedly sexually assaulted one victim and attempted to sexually assault another. He also allegedly physically assaulted both victims with a sword. Both victims were treated at a local hospital for their injuries. Arwine was taken into custody the next day.
Arwine is in the Shelby County Jail on a $1.2 million bond.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.