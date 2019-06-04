Man on Alabama’s death row for murder of deputy says he’s innocent

Deputy William Hardy was well-loved by his coworkers and Sheriff Mel Bailey. The entire Sheriff’s office was devastated by his tragic death. Hardy was a deputy for 23 years, and was a natural born peacemaker and crime fighter. He was dedicated to his job of protecting the citizens of Jefferson County which he was doing the night that he was killed. His death was emotional for his family and friends, and the only way everyone was able to get through it was by the support of the community he loved. Sheriff Pettway and our deputies ask for your continued support and prayers as we work through these trying times.