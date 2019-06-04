Montgomery robbery suspect captured by U.S. Marshals

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A 23-year-old man has been arrested and charged nearly a month after allegedly robbing someone he knew, according to the Montgomery Police Department.
Charles Fuller was taken into custody Monday by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and charged with second-degree robbery.
The incident happened on May 6 in the 3500 block of McGehee Road, according to police.
The victim and Fuller are said to have gotten into a fight, though there were no injuries. That’s when the victim was robbed.
Fuller is being held in the Montgomery County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
