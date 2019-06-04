Morgan Academy’s Gunnar Henderson selected in 2nd round of MLB Draft

(WSFA) - Morgan Academy’s Gunnar Henderson was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the second round with the 42nd pick of the 2019 MLB Draft.
The 6′3 17-year-old had a phenomenal senior high school season for the Senators. He recorded a .559 BA with 11 home runs, 17 doubles and 75 RBI.
The shortstop out of Selma is an Auburn signee so he will quickly be deciding between college and professional baseball. His older brother, Jackson Henderson, is a walk-on infielder for the Tigers.
Gunnar Henderson helped the Senators record a 30-2 season and reach the AISA State Baseball Championship this past season.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.