Pet facility at center of animal abuse investigation shut down permanently

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - An Enterprise dog kennel has been permanently closed by a court order.
According to Enterprise Communications Director Jason Wright, the city obtained a permanent injunction from the Circuit Court of Coffee County to permanently prohibit Donna Lindgren, owner of Kountry Kennel Doggie Boarding and Daycare, from operating, directly or indirectly, an animal kennel business within the city or its police jurisdiction.
Wright said the order, issued Tuesday, also revoked Lindgren’s business license. Lindgren was arrested in May and charged with animal cruelty in an animal abuse case. Police began investigating after a pet owner filed a formal complaint, saying Lindgren cared for her two dogs and shortly after the dogs were picked up one died.
“I think today’s ruling shows that the City takes seriously any allegations concerning animal abuse,” a statement from the City of Enterprise said. “Since a related matter is pending in municipal court, there will be no further comment."
The city previously filed a complaint and motion for a temporary restraining order for the temporary closure of the kennel. A judge granted the request.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.