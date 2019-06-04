Police: Montgomery man charged with murder after fleeing fatal crash

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery man has been arrested after a fatal hit-and-run Tuesday morning in Auburn.
George H. Shearer III was charged with murder, fleeing the scene of an accident with injuries and driving under the influence in the crash that killed Auburn resident Joe Eugene Cleere.
Auburn police responded to Wire Road near the intersection of Cox Road around 1:25 a.m. At the scene, Auburn Police Capt. Lorenza Dorsey said officers found Cleere, 57, lying near the roadway unresponsive. Dorsey said the motorcycle Cleere was riding was found along the roadway.
Cleere was pronounced dead at 3 a.m. by Chief Deputy Lee County Coroner Gene Manning. An investigation into his death was immediately launched.
Dorsey said the vehicle suspected to be involved in the crash was found with the driver, Shearer, still inside. Shearer, 28, was initially charged with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries and DUI. After further investigation, Shearer was also charged with murder.
Shearer remains in the jail under a $153,750 bond. The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 334-501-3140 or the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391.
