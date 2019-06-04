3 of 4 sex crime charges dropped in former Daleville councilman’s plea bargain

DALEVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A former Daleville city councilman charged with multiple sex crimes entered a plea bargain agreement at his bond hearing Tuesday to have most of the charges against him dropped.
Marvin Wise pleaded guilty to sodomy, and charges of child pornography, second-degree rape and enticing a child for unlawful purposes were dropped. Dale County Judge Kimberly Clark sentenced him to seven years in prison. Wise will also remain out on bond until a hearing in August, where a judge will determine if he will actually serve that time or serve probation.
After the bond hearing, Wise and his attorney went to the probation office to begin the paperwork for consideration. Clark warned Wise that his behavior until August will play a large part in her consideration of probation.
The District Attorney’s office filed a motion for Wise’s bond to be revoked after the victim, a teenage girl, claimed he sent her a birthday card, with money, and requested she recant her story.
