Super Regional times announced between North Carolina, Auburn

CHAPEL HILL, N.C (WSFA) - The Super Regional times for the upcoming series between North Carolina and Auburn have been announced. Auburn will travel to No. 14 national seed North Carolina with the series beginning Saturday.
The quest to Omaha continues for the Tigers beginning at 11 a.m. Central Standard Time Saturday morning. Game 2 will be played Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. Central Standard Time and then, if necessary, Game 3 would be Monday at noon Central Standard Time.
The Tigers won the Atlanta Regional, defeating regional host, and No. 3 national seed, Georgia Tech twice.
This is the first time in school history that Auburn has advanced to the Super Regionals in back-to-back seasons. Last year, the Tigers won the Raleigh Regional before taking on Florida in the Super Regionals.
The Auburn Tigers could advance to the College World Series for the first time since 1997 by taking two of three from UNC.
