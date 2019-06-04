Tallapoosa County officials caution public against ‘club drugs’

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officials in Tallapoosa County are warning the public about the dangers of “club drugs” after recent raids in the Dadeville and Alexander City areas.
On June 3, the Tallapoosa County Narcotics Task Force, U.S. Marshal Fugitive Task Force, Alexander City Housing Authority, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department, Alexander City Police Department and Chambers County Sheriff’s Department Aviation Unit teamed up to execute Operation Red Dawn.
Operation Red Dawn was the result of controlled buys and physical surveillance by officials in high drug crime areas.
The operation ended with 18 arrests and authorities confiscating approximately 116 grams of ecstasy, 61 grams of marijuana, 21 grams of cocaine and 28 grams of synthetic marijuana according to the Tallapoosa County Task Force.
The task force had also recently seized 2.5 gallons of a chemical used as a precursor for the date rape drug GHB.
With officials seeing a rise in club and exotic drugs, they are asking the public the to take caution.
The Alabama Department of Forensic Science drug analysis reports have found that some of these club drugs like ecstasy, may contain any mixture of dangerous narcotics. Some have even contained Ketamine, which is a drug used to tranquilize horses.
The 18 people involved were arrested and charged with:
- Certain Persons Forbidden to Possess a Firearm, Possession of Marijuana 1st degree, Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia was William Burns Jr., 59, of Jackson Gap.
- one count of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 1st degree, Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession Drug Paraphernalia was Eric McCormick, 29, of Camp Hill.
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia was Susuan McCormick, 55, of Camp Hill.
- Possession of Marijuana 1st degree, Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia was Miquial Johnson, 18, of Camp Hill.
- One count of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance, five counts of Chemical Endangerment of a Child and Possession of Controlled Substance was Darrell “Aguy” Allen, 42, of Dadeville.
- Unlawful Manufacture of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, was April Bryant, 43, of Jackson Gap.
- Four counts of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance, Trafficking in Ecstasy, Possession of Marijuana 1st degree, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia was Larry Collins, 38, of Alexander City.
- Trafficking in Ecstasy, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 1st degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia was Stephanie Cone, 24, of Dadeville.
- Possession of Marijuana 1st degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia was Alaskan Johnson, 27, of Alexander City.
- Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana 1st, Illegal Possession of Prescription Drugs and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia was Kayla Coggins, 32, of Alexander City.
- Possession of Marijuana 1st degree and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia was Jacari Hall, 25, of Alexander City.
- Disorderly Conduct was Naisha Hall Blakeley, 41, of Alexander City.
- Three counts of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance was Martin Sweat, 33, of Alexander City.
- One count of Unlawful Distribution of a Controlled Substance was Roderick Johnson, 35, of Alexander City.
- Possession of Marijuana 2nd degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence was Francheska Sheeley, 30, of Alexander City.
The investigation into the illegal trafficking, distribution and possession of drugs is still ongoing in Tallapoosa County.
