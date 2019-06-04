Volunteers build new 7,000 square-foot church in Bullock County

BULLOCK COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - They’re not exactly rebuilding the walls in Jerusalem this week in Bullock County, but Mt. Hillard Baptist Church Pastor Dexter Foreman couldn’t help but notice the similarities between what’s going on here, and the story told by Nehemiah in the Good Book.
“The people had a heart to work and everything works out for the good," said Foreman.
Therein lies the foundation of it all with the new church being built next to the old one of 72 years.
“It has some issues going on within it," said Foreman.
More than 80 volunteers representing Builders of Christ in Georgia are spending part of their summer break, vacation and retirement time nailing it out and sawing away in the blazing sun.
“It’s something I’ve always been brought up to do. My uncle was in construction," said Michael Farley, a high school economics teacher in Calhoun, Georgia.
The volunteers will frame the church in just two days.
“I didn’t believe they were gonna get this much work done this quick but they’ve made a believer out of me," said Union Springs Police Chief Danny Jackson, who took the day off and handled a crane picking up 500-pound trusses.
Volunteers saw this window of opportunity to lend a hand and what a hand they’re lending. We’re told the entire church should be finished by the end of July.
“And the church takes it from there and finish things like carpeting and paving," said Builders of Christ Coordinator Bobby Lunceford of Acworth, Georgia.
It was hot, gritty and hard work. Yet you won’t hear any grumbling and certainly not from the congregation of Mt. Hillard Baptist Church. Parishioners essentially get a free church in just a few short weeks worth around $200,000, but worth far more than its weight in gold because so many hearts have come together as one to make a miracle.
“This is a spiritual program,” Lunceford said.
Pastor Foreman says he was the one who contacted Builders of Christ organizers in Acworth, Georgia, and made the pitch for a new church based on the condition of his current church.
Chief Jackson says four local people signed a $250,000 bank loan that provided the building materials for the church such as the concrete and lumber.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.