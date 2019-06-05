Ala. prison on lockdown after inmate stabbed to death

ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - An Alabama prison is on lockdown following the fatal stabbing of an inmate at Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore.
The inmate, identified as 52-year-old Joseph Clark Holloway, suffered multiple stab wounds around 7 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
ADOC correctional officers responded to one of the facility’s housing areas where they found Holloway. He was taken from the prison by medical helicopter to an area hospital but later died from his injuries.
Demarcus Lashawn Baker, 26, has been identified as a suspect.
Holloway was serving a 40-year sentence on a 1993 first-degree robbery conviction in Chambers County.
Baker was serving a 20-year sentence for a 2011 first-degree robbery conviction out of Baldwin County. A murder charge is now pending.
ADOC agents are investigating the circumstances that led to the death.
