Athens city employee helps rescue teen from burning house

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Building Inspector Clifton Kirby helped to rescue a teenager from a burning home in Athens.
Kirby was driving by a home on Nick Davis Road in Athens when he saw a garage fire. Kirby went to the door and didn’t get anyone to answer.
He then went around to the home’s basement and knocked out a window and helped get a sleeping teenager out of the home safely.
Kirby also serves as a reserve police officer for Athens.
Thankfully no one was injured in the fire, we are told the home is a total loss.
The cause of the fire hasn’t been released yet.
