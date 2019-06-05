Auburn Tigers confident about upcoming Super Regional showdown

AUBURN, Ala. (WSFA) - “We see the signs out there of all the teams that have made it to Omaha and just hopefully we can put our year on there and we know that we are only two games away.”
That’s what Auburn freshman infielder Ryan Bliss had to say about Auburn’s upcoming Super Regional matchup against No. 14 National Seed North Carolina, the only team standing between them and a trip to Omaha. A place they haven’t been since 1997.
“I’m just thankful we have 18 guys on our ball club that have been in Gainesville last year, so they knew if we had an opportunity to get into the tournament that man you’re only four teams away from Omaha, and now we’re only one team away from that same opportunity where they got there last year," said Auburn head baseball coach Butch Thompson. "We have a great opportunity to do something special.”
“We are a really great team and we really want it. You can tell everyone on the team really wants it and I feel like we’re playing there with a chip on our shoulder knowing that we’ve been there so close so many times and I think this is the year for us," said Auburn junior infielder Will Holland.
Auburn cruised through their regional at Georgia Tech. Now they’ll face a UNC team that made it to Omaha last year, has a deep bullpen and a first round draft pick in their lineup.
“We’ve played the No. 1 strength of schedule and we have faced all the best teams out there, so we are in a good spot in terms of being prepared," said Auburn sophomore pitcher Jack Owen. "So North Carolina has a really good lineup from the top to the bottom, they’ve got some good freshman there and home run hitters at the top, so really it’s just gonna be a matter of executing pitches with what we’ve done in the past.”
The team leaves Thursday with their first game on Saturday at 11 a.m. on ESPN2.
