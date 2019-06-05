Fisherman finds body in Alabama River

PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Several law enforcement agencies are investigating after a fisherman found a man’s body in the Alabama River Wednesday morning.
According to Cpl. Jesse Thornton with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the body was recovered from the river between Cooter’s Pond Park in Prattville and the Powder Magazine Ramp near Maxwell Air Force Base.
Capt. Regina Duckett confirmed the Montgomery Police Department is conducting a death investigation.
Several law enforcement agencies were staged at Cooter’s Pond Park Wednesday morning while the body was being removed from the water.
According to Prattville Fire Department Deputy Chief Michael Whaley, the fire department received a call about the discovery of the body around 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The fire department notified the Alabama Marine Police. According to Whaley, the state requested assistance from Prattville’s Dive Rescue Team. A six member team of divers responded to help recover the body.
