Changes are coming! After another day of near 100 degree heat, we've reached the end of the line. Moisture is steadily increasing across the area, allowing more clouds to become a player today. A few showers and storms will be possible too, but overall coverage will remain limited for today at least.
As tropical moisture really gets cranking, rain and storms will become more widespread tomorrow and into the weekend. That will help ease highs back into the 80s for the foreseeable future. In fact, today may very well be the last day for roughly a week we see temperatures in the 90s. Rain amounts could range from 2-4″ by early next week, helping drought conditions across parts of the area.
