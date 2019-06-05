Global Running Day encourages folks to get moving

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Wednesday marks a worldwide celebration of running! Since 2009, organizations have partnered to make the first Wednesday in June every year Global Running Day.
For the third year, Fleet Feet Sports locations nationwide are teaming up for a race they say is so big they call it “The Big Run!” Runners across the country will run a 5k and all results will funnel up into a national leaderboard to determine who is the fastest runner in the country.
Not everyone finds running something to celebrate, so not everyone will head out for a jog today. Global Running Day is just about moving and community. Non-runners could use today to start a new routine to get active or maybe just get out and play tag with your kids.
“The Big Run” will start at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at 2934 Carter Hill Road in Montgomery at the old Fleet Feet Store location.
Find more information here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1891501277622092/?ti=ia
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.