Gordon police still searching for stabbing suspect in cellphone dispute

Gordon, Ala. (WSFA) - Gordon police are working with Alabama and Georgia law enforcement agencies to track down the homeless man accused of stabbing a father over a cell phone dispute.
It happened Sunday near the Chattahoochee River.
The suspect has been identified as Lawrence Eugene Jones, 79. Police say he may be driving a 1989 Lincoln Continental with a broken back windshield, lots of bumper stickers, and a bike strapped to the trunk. Gordon Police Chief Jim Mock says there have been reported sightings of Jones in Georgia since the stabbing.
“Sunday night, Monday, Tuesday, I’ve been all in Georgia looking in different places. We’re still aggressively looking for him,” said Mock.
He says because Jones is homeless they’re having trouble tracking him down.
Jones is charged with assault with a deadly weapon and theft. Police say the victim was stabbed by Jones after he confronted him about taking his wife’s cellphone. They say Jones initially lunged for the victim’s 14-year-old son, the dad intervened, the situation continued to escalate, and say Jones stabbed the man. The victim’s name has not been released.
While police continue to search for the suspect, it’s not stopping families from enjoying the water in the area. David Simmons brought his daughter Payton to the river to celebrate her 10th birthday. The river has been one of their favorite places to come over the years.
“I used to come down here and ride on his back in the water,” said Payton.
The family says they’ve seen crowds and arguments by the water, but nothing has ever become violent.
“I’ve never heard of anything like that at all. Anywhere you have a gathering they’re going to argue sometimes, but that’s about as all as it’s ever been,” said David Simmons. “I’ve never heard of anything like that around here. It shocked me a lot.”
David Simmons says the violence won’t keep him from coming to enjoy the water. Chief Mock says even as they continue to search for Jones, the river is still a safe place.
“Still encouraging people to go down there and go fishing, swimming, and enjoy their day, just like these individuals. It was an incident that occurred and it could occur anywhere,” said Mock.
The victim was rushed to surgery after the stabbing and has since been released from the hospital.
Mock says if you see Jones, contact police immediately.
