Harvest time for Chilton County peach farmers

CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - It’s harvest season for peach farmers in Chilton County.
Peach growers say this year’s crop is about average. The peaches are a little smaller than they want them to be, but a far cry from the disaster a couple of years ago when it didn’t get cold enough, which is critical for one part of the development of the peaches.
Chilton County produces 70 percent of the state’s peaches.
“It probably won’t take a week. Just give them two days or whatever and don’t put them in the refrigeration. Just put them on a counter," said longtime Chilton County peach farmer Todd Hayes. "I would take them out of the basket where they don’t squish each other. Just lay them out and they’ll ripen up.”
We’re only a few weeks away from the 75th annual Peach Jam Festival Jubliee. The jubilee is set for Saturday June 29 beginning at 3 p.m. at Clanton City Park.
This year’s entertainment includes Charity Bowden and Jackson Capps. Organizers say fireworks will follow the show.
