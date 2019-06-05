Man arrested after Monday morning shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has arrested and charged a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened Monday morning in the 4300 block of Nordale Drive.
Chacodon Matthews, 23, is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.
The female victim knew the suspect and told detectives that he fired multiple rounds into her home, causing damage to the property but no physical injuries.
After Matthews’ arrest, he was found to be in possession of marijuana, scales and a handgun. That prompted more charges, including second-degree possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of license to carry a pistol.
Information on bond was not immediately available.
