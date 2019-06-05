Photo released of Montgomery robbery suspect

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is looking for a suspect in a May robbery.
Investigators advise the robbery happened at a business in the 1600 block of Carter Hill Road on May 19, at around 3 p.m. Due to its policy, MPD does not release the names of businesses affected by crime.
A photo shows the suspect who is sought. Two other suspects in the robbery have been identified.
Anyone with information in this investigation should call police or Crimestoppers at 215-STOP.
