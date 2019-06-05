Pike Road Elementary School names new principal

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Students at Pike Road Elementary School will have a new principal beginning in the fall, Pike Road Schools announced on Tuesday.
Jeff Hatfield is coming to Pike Road with 16 years of professional experience in education, seven of those in administration. He most recently served at Heard Magnet Elementary School in Dothan.
“I am excited to bring someone of Mr. Hatfield’s background and experience into our system,” said Dr. Charles Ledbetter, superintendent of Pike Road Schools. “He has served as principal in a school similar to PRES that has successfully engaged in learner centered education."
Hatfield said he is excited to be part of a school that believes in the student-centered approach to learning and that he and his family are looking forward to being part of the Pike Road community.
“My goal is to ensure we work together to create relevant, meaningful learning experiences for our children. Any time you come into a new situation there is a learning curve, but I look forward to jumping right in and contributing to the mission of Pike Road Schools,” Hatfield added. “This school system is doing amazing things.”
The 2019-20 school year will be the fifth full year of operation for the Pike Road School system.
The school first opened in 2015 with kindergarten through 8th grade meeting on one campus and has been adding on a grade each year since.
Now there are three separate campuses: one for elementary school, one for middle school and one for high school.
Hatfield is replacing Ryan Kendall as principal at Pike Road Elementary School who is transitioning into a new position as HR Director of Pike Road Schools.
