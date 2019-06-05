Population in Auburn, Opelika increasing since last census

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Lee County is growing as the number of residents in the cities of Auburn and Opelika is increasing.
New estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau shows an increase in the population of Lee County, particularly Auburn and Opelika, since the last census in 2010.
The city of Auburn has grown by 23 percent with population estimates of well over 65,000 people.
Opelika has shown a 15 percent population increase.
Auburn Mayor Ron Anders attributes the growth in the city to the attractive job market with plenty of career opportunities.
“I’m just very proud of my community, and Auburn has a lot of great people here,” said Mayor Anders. “That’s really the secret of Auburn, the kind of folks that have chosen to live here.”
Anders also says Auburn’s government has to be mindful of the growth as it goes forward to make sure the city handles growing traffic and the number of students, as well as access to different facilities.
