Possible Montgomery homicide suspect identified

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Investigators asked River Region residents for help identifying a possible suspect in an April homicide investigation, and now they have a name.
Despite obtaining it, however, law enforcement is declining to release the man’s name at this point.
The unnamed person is believed to have been the last person to see Marcus Martin alive.
Martin, 30. was found shot to death inside his Woodbridge Drive home on April 30.
The case remains under investigation. No arrests or a motive have been confirmed at this point.
