Prattville council delays vote on controversial rezoning plan

Prattville, Ala. (WSFA) - The Prattville City Council passed a motion Tuesday to delay the vote for 30-days on a controversial re-zoning proposal.
The public hearing saw a heated debate. More than a dozen residents spoke for or against the plan to rezone land off Old Farm Lane and Vista Point Boulevard. Developers want to build a new apartment complex in the city, but some wonder if it’s the right time.
“I felt it was just a stall tactic,” said resident Dr. Geral Cimis of the council’s decision.
“I felt like the decision should’ve been made tonight,” added Pastor Patrick Lucas.
Lucas supports rezoning the property and believes the interested developer’s plan to build a 220 to 240 unit apartment is a win-win for the city.
“With a growing city people have to have somewhere to live," he said. "This is convenient for people and we have military who are here two or three years and their gone.”
But Cimis, a long time resident, doesn’t agree.
“They showed no statistics that we would say ‘Oh, we have to have these housing units’,” Cimis stated.
Cimis was just one of a number of residents opposed to rezoning. Many raised concerns about issues including traffic in that area.
“It’s just undue concentration and it actually violates state law which says you are to avoid your planning of undue concentration. I want to see Prattville grow, according to the strategic plan, properly,” Cimis added.
Because the property falls into the Elmore County portion of Prattville, students who live there would be zoned for Elmore County Schools.
“It would just add a large burden on Elmore County and appears to not give them enough time to accommodate,” said Lisa Andrews.
District 5 Councilman Richard Cables said he is for the project but has a lot of questions. "I think it’s worth holding up for 30-days just to follow up on things and just to make sure,” he explained.
There were also a number of people asking if the project would be low income, affordable housing. Councilman Cables said he has been assured by the developer this would be Grade A or market value apartments.
The council is expected to take up the issue again and vote on the rezoning proposal at its July 2 meeting.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.