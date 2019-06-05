Prevention is key to safeguarding against tick and mosquito-borne diseases

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Summer months bring unwanted visitors such as ticks and mosquitoes which transmit diseases, some of which can be extremely dangerous.
“Ticks and mosquitoes can transmit viruses and bacteria when they bite, causing illnesses that range from mild to severe or even fatal,” says Public Health Entomologist Savannah Duke.
“The best way to avoid getting a disease from a tick or mosquito is to reduce the risk of being bitten,” said State Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Dee Jones.
The Alabama Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offer the following recommendations for preventing tick and mosquito bites:
- Use insect repellents with ingredients registered by the Environmental Protection Agency such as DEET, Picaridin and oil of lemon eucalyptus.
- Always follow instructions when applying insect repellent to children and do not use repellents on babies younger than 2 months or oil of lemon eucalyptus on children under 3 years old.
- Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants and use permethrin to treat clothing and gear.
- Make sure window screens are in good repair to reduce the chance of mosquitoes indoors.
- Conduct a yard inspection and tip or toss anything that holds water to reduce mosquito breeding habitats. Fill holes and depressions in your yard where water tends to collect and repair leaky pipes and faucets.
- Walk in the center of trails and conduct a tick check upon returning indoors.
- Remove ticks immediately and correctly.
For more tips on how to prevent ticks and mosquito-borne diseases click here.
