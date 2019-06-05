$1,000 reward offered in Tuskegee double homicide case

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - The Tuskegee Police Department is still looking for information on the May 4 double homicide that took the lives of 39-year-old Jamie Collins and 49-year-old Willie Long.
The murders happened shortly before 9 p.m. that Saturday in the 700 block of Warren Avenue. A motive is not clear.
Now, Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that leads to the arrest of the those involved in the crime.
“This was a senseless act and we will do everything in our power to bring those involved to justice," said Tuskegee Police Assistant Chief Loyd Jenkins. "We have collected evidence and canvased the area.”
Anyone with information should immediately call the police or CrimeStoppers using the 24-hour tip line 334-215-STOP or online through www.215STOP.com.
“We still need your help,” Jenkins added. "We are hoping that this will spark a memory that can help us solve this case.”
