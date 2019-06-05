‘SouthPark Susan’ pleads guilty, ordered to attend anti-racism meetings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The woman who became known as “SouthPark Susan” after a video of her harassing two African American women outside a Charlotte apartment complex went viral pleaded guilty to her charges in court Wednesday.
Susan Westwood was charged with misuse of the 911 system and two counts of simple assault in connection with the incident, which happened at the Camden Fairview apartment complex on October 19, 2018.
In court on Wednesday, a judge sentenced Westwood to 12 months of unsupervised probation and ordered her to pay court costs. She was also ordered to participate in community support meetings and “any after-care alcohol programs recommended as a result of her substance abuse assessment.”
The judge also ordered Westwood to “actively participate” in meetings of the White People Caucus - a group created by Organizing Against Racism that encourages participants to “examine and deconstruct internalized racial superiority and develop a deeper awareness of the power and privilege.” She is also required to attend an October conference hosted by Race Matters for Juvenile Justice, and to have no contact with the victims unless it is “in the realm of a therapeutic or legal setting.”
On the October night, two sisters who lived at the complex - Leisa and Mary Garris - say they were waiting on AAA in the parking lot when Westwood began harassing them.
The incident was recorded on cell phone video that quickly went viral on social media platforms with the hashtag #SouthParkSusan. In the video, Westwood can be heard asking the sisters what was “going on in this parking lot,” stating “I’m white and I’m hot,” and telling them how much she makes a year, among other things.
Police say Westwood then called 911 to falsely claim the women were trying to break into nearby residences.
“There are folks that are trying to break in. They’re trying to get in the apartments. I’m trying to do it in a very clandestine manner because it’s actually on Fairview Road,” Westwood told police. “They are actually people that I’ve never seen here before - but they are African American.”
During the six-minute call, Westwood insisted that officers come and remove the women. At one point, she even offered to pay police.
In February, 2019, Westwood continued to make headlines when she gave reporters the middle finger after her court hearing was continued due to the emergence of new evidence in the case.
