Tempers flare at MBOE meeting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - There were tense moments in Tuesday’s Montgomery Board of Education meeting.
There was debate and discussion over high-ranking employees who’d either been riffed, which means fired by eliminating positions, or moved to other roles with a sizable pay reduction.
Board members allege some of those will be hired into newly created positions at similar, but less pay.
Montgomery Public School Superintendent Dr. Ann Roy Moore said any qualified person can apply for open positions.
“I think that it’s legitimate to accept the fact that anybody in the system can apply for any position that’s open for which they qualify,” said Moore.
“They have made up these positions for these friends and family to take these positions,” said District 1 Board Member Dr. Lesa Keith. “We are in a riff. Why would we be hiring people?"
Keith also pointed out to the need for reduction as shes says leaders are creating jobs. Moore says the system’s goal is to reach a certain dollar amount instead of staff total to balance out the budget.
