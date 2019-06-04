Troy University, Army announce agreement of graduate credit transfer

“We are very proud of our partnership with WHINSEC. It’s a quality program serving great students from many other countries. It’s that international flavor that has embellished that relationship … it’s that position of wanting to graduate globally competitive and globally aware students that we find really rewarding,” said Troy University Chancellor Dr. Jack Hawkins, Jr. “I can remember signing our first agreement in 2002, and to be able to renew that and build towards 2022 and beyond is rewarding.”