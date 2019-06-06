Arrest made after screwdriver used to stab woman in mouth

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman has been arrested and charged with assault after alleged stabbing someone in the mouth with a screwdriver.
Ashley Harvey, 27, is accused of punching an unnamed 34-year-old woman multiple times in the face and then stabbing her with the tool.
The incident happened Monday night in the area of Oak Street and Mill Street. A motive for the attack was unclear.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where she was treated for lacerations to her lip. She also suffered from swelling and lost a front tooth as a result of the attack, according to court documents.
Harvey, who is charged with second-degree assault as a result of this incident, is known to law enforcement. In January, she was arrested and admitted to investigators that she intentionally started a fire at a home on Oak Street as revenge.
The January arrest affidavit indicates Harvey said she set the fire in retaliation for being stabbed the night before by a woman who stayed at the home from time to time. Harvey stated she did make the comment she was coming back to “get that B----“. As a result, she was charged with first-degree arson and bond in that case was set at $30,000.
Court documents show Harvey’s latest arrest comes with a bond amount of $7,500. She’s being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.
It’s unclear if the victim is the same in both cases.
Copyright 2019 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.