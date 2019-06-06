Arrest made after screwdriver used to stab woman in mouth

The suspect was previously arrested and charged with arson in January

Ashley Nicole Harvey was arrested in June for allegedly punching a woman multiple times, then stabbing her in the mouth with a screwdriver. (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery woman has been arrested and charged with assault after alleged stabbing someone in the mouth with a screwdriver.

Ashley Harvey, 27, is accused of punching an unnamed 34-year-old woman multiple times in the face and then stabbing her with the tool.

The incident happened Monday night in the area of Oak Street and Mill Street. A motive for the attack was unclear.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where she was treated for lacerations to her lip. She also suffered from swelling and lost a front tooth as a result of the attack, according to court documents.

Harvey, who is charged with second-degree assault as a result of this incident, is known to law enforcement. In January, she was arrested and admitted to investigators that she intentionally started a fire at a home on Oak Street as revenge.

Ashley Harvey's January mug shot, taken after an arson arrest. (Source: Montgomery County Detention Facility)

The January arrest affidavit indicates Harvey said she set the fire in retaliation for being stabbed the night before by a woman who stayed at the home from time to time. Harvey stated she did make the comment she was coming back to “get that B----“. As a result, she was charged with first-degree arson and bond in that case was set at $30,000.

Court documents show Harvey’s latest arrest comes with a bond amount of $7,500. She’s being held at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

It’s unclear if the victim is the same in both cases.

