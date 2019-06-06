Auburn University mourns the death of library employee killed in crash on Wire Road

Joe was a wonderful colleague and a dedicated employee to Auburn University Libraries. His presence will be greatly missed, especially by those past and present that worked with him during the evening/night shift. Joe exemplified the Auburn Creed in how he carried himself in his day-to-day life at the library. He was the rock that provided security, guidance, and compassion for those students who worked with him and those that he served at night. The Circulation Department will never be the same, but we are blessed to have known Joe.