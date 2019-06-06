Carver hoops coach steps down after 18 seasons

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Carver-Montgomery Wolverines will be looking for a new boys head basketball coach for the first time in 18 years.
James Jackson is stepping down to pursue a shot on the college level, he tells WSFA’s Stephen Gunter.
Jackson led the Wolverines to three state titles in his 18 seasons with the most recent coming in 2018.
He led Carver back to the Class 6A championship game this season but fell short against Pinson Valley.
