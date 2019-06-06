College professor makes 600-mile bike ride to Alabama for civil rights awareness

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - A lot of people say there is just not enough good news in the world, and Peter Titlebaum agrees.
The University of Daytona sports management professor is looking to change that with his latest endeavor, the Ride 4 Freedom Legacy Tour.
“Legacy is not about how much money you leave behind, but how people perceive you when you are gone,” said Titlebaum. “I want to make a difference and I want people to think about how they can make a difference. so instead of thinking about something I am trying to do something.”
The Ride 4 Freedom Legacy Tour is a 600-plus-mile bike ride from Cincinnati, Ohio to Montgomery, Ala. It started on Saturday, June 1 and will end Friday, June 7.
The tour will benefit the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati and the Freedom rides Museum in Montgomery. If you would like to help out with a donation visit the Ride 4 Freedom Legacy Tour website.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.